Companies / Telecoms & Technology

SpaceX plans to send five uncrewed Starships to Mars in two years, Musk says

24 September 2024 - 11:40
by Harshita Meenaktshi and Mrinmay Dey
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The SpaceX logo and a photo of Elon Musk are seen in this illustration. Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS
The SpaceX logo and a photo of Elon Musk are seen in this illustration. Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS

SpaceX plans to launch about five uncrewed Starship missions to Mars in two years, CEO Elon Musk said on Sunday in a post on social media platform X.

Earlier this month, Musk had said that the first Starships to Mars would launch in two years “when the next Earth-Mars transfer window opens.”

The CEO on Sunday said that the first crewed mission timeline will depend upon the success of the uncrewed flights. If the uncrewed missions land safely, crewed missions will be launched in four years. However, in case of challenges, crewed missions will be postponed by another two years, Musk said.

Musk, known for providing changing timelines on Starship’s readiness, said earlier this year that the first uncrewed starship to land on Mars would be within five years, with the first people landing on Mars within seven years.

In June, a Starship rocket survived a fiery, hypersonic return from space and achieved a breakthrough landing demonstration in the Indian Ocean, completing a full test mission around the globe on the rocket’s fourth try.

Musk is counting on Starship to fulfil his goal of producing a large, multipurpose next-generation spacecraft capable of sending people and cargo to the moon later this decade, and ultimately flying to Mars.

NASA earlier this year delayed Artemis 3 mission and its first crewed moon landing in half a century using SpaceX’s Starship, to September 2026. It was previously planned for late 2025, NASA said. 

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa in June cancelled a private mission around the moon he had paid for, which was to have used SpaceX’s Starship, citing schedule uncertainties in the rocket's development. 

Reuters

Tesla, SpaceX workers at odds with Musk’s political views

Workers at Tesla have contributed $42,824 to Harris’ presidential campaign against $24,840 to Trump’s campaign
Companies
5 days ago

Ramaphosa in talks with Elon Musk about Starlink

The government is under pressure to license the satellite service
National
1 week ago

SpaceX crew takes world’s first private spacewalk

Astronauts left the Crew Dragon spacecraft on tethers for the vacuum of space
World
1 week ago

SpaceX launches crew for first private spacewalk

Four astronauts will travel farthest from Earth since the Apollo programme
Companies
1 week ago

NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Beam me down some sunshine

Elon Musk’s Starpower turns on the light at night
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JPMorgan is now Sibanye’s third-largest ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Jubilee makes progress with Zambia copper projects
Companies / Mining
3.
Fintech start-up Happy Pay raises more than R30m
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
J&J unit files for bankruptcy to advance $10bn ...
Companies / Healthcare
5.
Large Please Call Me payment would hit BEE, Yebo ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Qualcomm approached Intel about takeover, source says

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Glitch makes X temporarily available in Brazil

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Google wins appeal against €1.5bn EU antitrust fine

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Instagram gets tough with teen accounts

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.