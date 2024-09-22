Fintech start-up Happy Pay raises more than R30m
A group of venture capital investors, co-led by Aisha Pandor’s E4E Africa and 4Di Capital, backs the buy-now-pay-later company
22 September 2024 - 17:01
Local fintech company Happy Pay has raised more than R30m in new funding to boost its buy-now-pay-later operations.
The company aims to challenge traditional financial service operators by reducing reliance on high-interest credit and payday loans, through interest-free lending. ..
