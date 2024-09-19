Reduced demand for green energy products dims Mustek’s earnings
Group says it is cautiously optimistic about the future while it focuses on optimising its balance sheet and cash flow
19 September 2024 - 11:05
Mustek has reported an 82% decline in headline earnings, reflecting tough economic conditions, reduced demand for green energy products and an impairment on its investment in Zaloserve.
The technology group reported headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 67.13c for the year to end-June, down 82.1% from the previous year’s 357.18c...
