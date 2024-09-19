MTN 5G coverage up to 44% of SA
19 September 2024 - 16:48
MTN has grown its 5G coverage to cover 44% of SA, up from 35% at the start of the year, and its mobile network now covers more than 98% of the country.
SA’s second-largest mobile operator said it had deployed 145 new base stations, modernised more than 400 sites and carried out capacity upgrades at more than 1,000 sites. It had concluded its 5G deployment programme scope for 2024, with more than 900 sites fitted with the technology...
