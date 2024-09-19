Bytes reports strong first-half trading performance
Group is well positioned to benefit from the market’s structural demand drivers, says CEO Sam Mudd
19 September 2024 - 11:06
Bytes Technology Group had a strong trading performance in the first half, boosted by demand for cloud computing, cyber security and artificial intelligence (AI).
The group, which is one of the UK’s leading software, security, cloud and AI services specialists, said gross invoiced income and adjusted operating profit growth was “comfortably in the double digits”, at about 13.5% each...
