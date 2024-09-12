OpenAI launches new AI models with ‘advanced reasoning abilities’

San Francisco/New York — Microsoft-backed OpenAI on Thursday launched its “Strawberry” series of artificial intelligence (AI) models that it says are capable of advanced reasoning.
The models can “reason through complex tasks” and solve harder problems in math, science, and coding, the AI firm said in a blog post.
OpenAI used the code name Strawberry to refer to the project internally, while it called the models announced on Thursday o1 and o1-mini. The o1 will be available in ChatGPT and its API starting Thursday, the company said.
Noam Brown, a researcher at OpenAI focused on improving reasoning in the company’s models, confirmed in a post on social media platform X that the models were the same as the Strawberry project.
“I’m excited to share with you all the fruit of our effort at OpenAI to create AI models capable of truly general reasoning,” Brown wrote.
In its blog post, OpenAI said the o1 model scored 83% on the qualifying exam for the International Mathematics Olympiad, compared with 13% for its previous model, GPT-4o.
The model also improved performance on competitive programming questions and exceeded human PhD-level accuracy on a benchmark of science problems, the company said.
Brown said the models were able to accomplish the scores by incorporating “chain-of-thought” reasoning, which involves breaking down complex problems into smaller logical steps.
Researchers have noted that AI model performance on complex problems tends to improve when the approach has been used as a prompting technique. OpenAI has now automated this capability so the models can break down problems on their own, without user prompting.
“We trained these models to spend more time thinking through problems before they respond, much like a person would. Through training, they learn to refine their thinking process, try different strategies, and recognise their mistakes,” OpenAI said.
Reuters was the first to report OpenAI’s work on the reasoning project, then called Q*, in November 2023. It reported in July that the project had come to be known as Strawberry.
OpenAI launches new AI models with ‘advanced reasoning abilities’
Microsoft-backed company says the models excel at science, coding and math
San Francisco/New York — Microsoft-backed OpenAI on Thursday launched its “Strawberry” series of artificial intelligence (AI) models that it says are capable of advanced reasoning.
The models can “reason through complex tasks” and solve harder problems in math, science, and coding, the AI firm said in a blog post.
OpenAI used the code name Strawberry to refer to the project internally, while it called the models announced on Thursday o1 and o1-mini. The o1 will be available in ChatGPT and its API starting Thursday, the company said.
Noam Brown, a researcher at OpenAI focused on improving reasoning in the company’s models, confirmed in a post on social media platform X that the models were the same as the Strawberry project.
“I’m excited to share with you all the fruit of our effort at OpenAI to create AI models capable of truly general reasoning,” Brown wrote.
In its blog post, OpenAI said the o1 model scored 83% on the qualifying exam for the International Mathematics Olympiad, compared with 13% for its previous model, GPT-4o.
The model also improved performance on competitive programming questions and exceeded human PhD-level accuracy on a benchmark of science problems, the company said.
Brown said the models were able to accomplish the scores by incorporating “chain-of-thought” reasoning, which involves breaking down complex problems into smaller logical steps.
Researchers have noted that AI model performance on complex problems tends to improve when the approach has been used as a prompting technique. OpenAI has now automated this capability so the models can break down problems on their own, without user prompting.
“We trained these models to spend more time thinking through problems before they respond, much like a person would. Through training, they learn to refine their thinking process, try different strategies, and recognise their mistakes,” OpenAI said.
Reuters was the first to report OpenAI’s work on the reasoning project, then called Q*, in November 2023. It reported in July that the project had come to be known as Strawberry.
Reuters
TOBY SHAPSHAK: AI bigger threat to ‘monopolist’ Google than antitrust suits
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
OpenAI cofounder’s safety-minded AI start-up raises $1bn
SA Google searches for AI up 120% from 2023
GREG BECKER: AI chatbots are already better at hard maths than you are
JOHAN STEYN: SearchGPT vs Google — the battle for AI-powered search supremacy
OpenAI working on new reasoning technology under code name ‘Strawberry’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.