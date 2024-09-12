Lesaka narrows losses and expects strong improvement in 2025
The Competition Tribunal recently approved Lesaka’s deal to buy fintech operator Adumo for R1.6bn through a combination of stock and cash
12 September 2024 - 08:12
Lesaka Technologies’ losses narrowed in the year ended June, and it has provided a significantly higher profitability guidance for the 2025 financial year.
The JSE and Nasdaq-listed company, formerly Net1 UEPS Technologies, said on Thursday that revenue increased 11% for the year ended June to R10.6bn ($564.2m)...
