JSE imposes censure on Caxton
The censure relates to Sens statements in 2022 regarding Mpact
10 September 2024 - 08:43
The JSE has imposed a censure on Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers over two announcements it made on the Stock Exchange News Service (Sens) in 2022.
The two statements — dated August 12 2022 and October 6 2022 — contained specific statements primarily relating to Mpact — SA’s biggest paper and plastics packaging business and recycler. The statements did not comply with the JSE’s Listings Requirements, the JSE said in a statement on Tuesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.