Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Google antitrust trial over online advertising set to start

The justice department seeks to show the company stifled competition in technology in the field

09 September 2024 - 15:44
by Jody Godoy
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: ANDREW KELLY/REUTERS
Picture: ANDREW KELLY/REUTERS

New York — Alphabet’s Google will face US antitrust prosecutors on Monday in Alexandria, Virginia, where the justice department will seek to show the company stifled competition in online advertising technology, in the search giant’s second recent showdown with the justice department.

Prosecutors say Google has largely dominated the technological infrastructure that funds the flow of news and information on websites through more than 150,000 online ad sales every second. The case is an important one for efforts by US antitrust enforcers to challenge alleged Big Tech monopolies, which have spanned the administrations of Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Prosecutors say Google engaged in a complex scheme to dominate website advertising tools, through acquisitions, restrictions on how customers can use its tools and alleged manipulation of ad auctions.

Google denies the allegations, saying they misconstrue lawful efforts to develop its technology and serve its own customers. Prosecutors overlook how the digital advertising market has shifted to apps and connected TV, where Google faces stiff competition, the company has said.

If US district judge Leonie Brinkema finds that Google broke the law, she would later consider prosecutors’ request to make Google sell off, at minimum, Google Ad Manager, a platform that includes Google’s publisher ad server and its ad exchange.

According to research by stock analyst Wedbush, Google’s ad tech tools accounted for $20bn, or 11% of the company’s gross revenue in 2020 and about $1bn, or 2.6%, of operating profit that year.

Ad Manager represented 4.1% of revenue and 1.5% of operating profit in 2020, according to Wedbush research and analysis of court documents.

More recent figures were redacted from court documents. Google’s defence team is led by Karen Dunn, a partner at the law firm Paul, Weiss, who has guided debate preparations for several prominent Democrats including vice-president Kamala Harris.

The government’s legal team is headed by Julia Tarver Wood, a veteran trial lawyer who joined the justice department last year. She previously worked at Paul, Weiss where she represented companies including insurer American International Group, Mastercard and Amazon.com.

The multiweek trial is expected to feature witnesses from Google and competitors in the digital advertising space such as the Trade Desk, and Comcast as well as publishers including News Corp and Gannett, who prosecutors say were harmed through Google’s conduct.

The case is one of several challenging alleged Big Tech monopolies. The justice department won a ruling against Google last month in another case over its dominance in online search, and is separately suing Apple.

The US Federal Trade Commission is pursuing cases against Facebook parent Meta Platforms and Amazon.

Reuters

Google’s Privacy Sandbox adoption costs burden small ad-tech firms

The internet giant’s digital ads business is already under US and UK regulators’ scrutiny
Companies
4 hours ago

Google limits on Android Auto access may breach EU rules, court adviser says

Italy’s antitrust regulator previously fined Google for blocking Enel’s JuicePass on Android Auto
Companies
4 days ago

OpenAI cofounder’s safety-minded AI start-up raises $1bn

Ilya Sutskever’s Safe Superintelligence aims to develop safe artificial intelligence systems that surpass human capabilities
Companies
4 days ago

JEREMY SAMPSON: Irrepressible Nvidia

Nvidia seems irrepressible, and a likely gold medallist in the race to that magical $4-trillion market cap
Opinion
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Capitec shareholders set for handsome gains
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Allegations of theft and board discord rock Rand ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Momentum signals strong annual earnings growth
Companies
4.
Miners count the cost of electricity tariffs ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Unions pledge to leave ‘no idea unexplored’ in ...
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Google limits on Android Auto access may breach EU rules, court adviser says

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Indian watchdog recalls Apple antitrust reports

Companies

Google is a search monopolist, US court rules

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.