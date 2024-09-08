Lesaka announces leadership shake-up as Naeem Kola becomes COO
08 September 2024 - 17:37
Lesaka Technologies has made a raft of changes to its leadership, announcing that Naeem Kola, now the group’s CFO, will be the new COO for the listed fintech business.
The group said Kola was “exceptionally well placed to drive strategic and operational synergies for the group with his extensive financial and operational experience in international fintech, and his understanding of Lesaka’s transformation through his role”...
