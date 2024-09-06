Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Probe finds no damning evidence against Ralph Mupita, MTN board says

At the heart of the issue is Mupita’s alleged close relationship with a top female group executive

06 September 2024 - 11:39
by THABISO MOCHIKO
MTN CEO Ralph Mupita. File photo: FREDDY MAVUNDA
MTN CEO Ralph Mupita. File photo: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The MTN board says it has found no evidence of improper conduct by CEO Ralph Mupita and another executive after an independent investigation. 

This comes after the Sunday Times reported that executives at Africa’s biggest mobile network operator were unhappy about Mupita’s leadership style, and what they perceived as a lack of accountability and favouritism.

At the heart of the issue is his alleged close relationship with a top female group executive, with claims that he hands out favours and has tried to illegally usurp some executive responsibilities and hand them over to her. 

In a statement issued on the JSE’s Sens, the board said attempts to engage with the complainant were unsuccessful and the report found there was no evidence of improper conduct by those cited in the complaint.

“The board accepted the report’s finding and is of the view the matter has been addressed and is closed. The board expressed its full support for the group CEO and the MTN strategy,” it said.

Mupita rallied support from some of his executive team, who signed a memorandum pledging their support. Many sources in and outside the group have said the board was divided and some executives were strongly pushing back against Mupita.

TimesLIVE

Under-fire MTN CEO assures staff their concerns will be addressed

Ralph Mupita has allayed employees’ concerns following allegations against his leadership
Companies
2 days ago

MTN closes in on goal of 135,000km fibre in Africa

While making good progress by reaching 125,000km, CEO hoped to move faster
Companies
1 week ago

Sudan war hits MTN cable rollout

The company is investing $320m (R5.7bn) in an east-to-west infrastructure project that will ultimately link landlocked African countries with an ...
Business
1 week ago

PODCAST | MTN boss outlines strategy for growth and AI

Business Day Spotlight speaks to MTN group CEO Ralph Mupita
Companies
2 weeks ago

GUGU LOURIE: MTN stays neutral in China-US geostrategic tug-of-war

Telecom company is not aligning itself with any side but selects components that best fit its network needs
Opinion
2 weeks ago

MTN plans to extend BEE scheme by three years

The proposed extension increases the overall term of the scheme to 11 years
Companies
2 weeks ago

GUGU LOURIE: When will the big telcos appoint female CEOs?

While we celebrate three decades of democracy, South Africa's listed telcos are yet to appoint a female chief. I am beginning to wonder if in my ...
Opinion
3 weeks ago
