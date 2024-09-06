The MTN board says it has found no evidence of improper conduct by CEO Ralph Mupita and another executive after an independent investigation.
This comes after the Sunday Times reported that executives at Africa’s biggest mobile network operator were unhappy about Mupita’s leadership style, and what they perceived as a lack of accountability and favouritism.
At the heart of the issue is his alleged close relationship with a top female group executive, with claims that he hands out favours and has tried to illegally usurp some executive responsibilities and hand them over to her.
In a statement issued on the JSE’s Sens, the board said attempts to engage with the complainant were unsuccessful and the report found there was no evidence of improper conduct by those cited in the complaint.
“The board accepted the report’s finding and is of the view the matter has been addressed and is closed. The board expressed its full support for the group CEO and the MTN strategy,” it said.
Mupita rallied support from some of his executive team, who signed a memorandum pledging their support. Many sources in and outside the group have said the board was divided and some executives were strongly pushing back against Mupita.
Probe finds no damning evidence against Ralph Mupita, MTN board says
