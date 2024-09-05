Pfungwa Serima steps down as Metrofile CEO, Thabo Seopa to take over
05 September 2024 - 19:39
Pfungwa Serima will vacate the CEO’s office at Metrofile, the documents specialist group says, with business person Thabo Seopa set to take his place.
The group told investors on Thursday that Serima, who has been at the helm since February 2016, would step down at the end of September. ..
