Telkom clears hurdles for disposal of masts and towers unit
The Competition Tribunal approved the disposal on Tuesday, subject to certain conditions
04 September 2024 - 10:53
Telkom has received approval from SA’s competition regulators for the R6.75bn disposal of its masts and towers business housed in Swiftnet.
The telecoms company announced earlier in 2024 that it would sell its masts and towers business to a consortium comprising an infrastructure fund managed by a subsidiary of Actis LLP, and an infrastructure vehicle 100%-owned by Royal Bafokeng Holdings...
