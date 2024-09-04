OpenAI cofounder’s safety-minded AI start-up raises $1bn

San Francisco/New York — Safe Superintelligence (SSI), newly cofounded by OpenAI’s former chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, has raised $1bn in cash to help develop safe artificial intelligence systems that far surpass human capabilities, company executives said.
SSI, which has 10 employees, plans to use the funds to acquire computing power and hire top talent. It will focus on building a small, trusted team of researchers and engineers split between Palo Alto, California, and Tel Aviv, Israel.
The company declined to share its valuation but sources close to the matter said it was valued at $5bn.
The funding underlines how some investors are still willing to make outsize bets on exceptional talent focused on foundational AI research. That’s despite a general waning in interest towards funding such companies, which can be unprofitable for some time, and which has caused several start-up founders to leave their posts for tech giants.
Daniel Gross, Ilya Sutskever and Daniel Levy, cofounders of AI company Safe Superintelligence in August 2024. Picture: SSI HANDOUT/REUTERS
Investors included top venture capital firms Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, DST Global and SV Angel. NFDG, an investment partnership run by Nat Friedman and SSI CEO Daniel Gross also participated.
“It’s important for us to be surrounded by investors who understand, respect and support our mission, which is to make a straight shot to safe superintelligence and in particular to spend a couple of years doing R&D on our product before bringing it to market,” Gross said.
AI safety, which refers to preventing AI from causing harm, is a hot topic amid fears that rogue AI could act against the interests of humanity or even cause human extinction.
Most influential
A California bill seeking to impose safety regulations on companies has split the industry. It is opposed by companies such as OpenAI and Google, and supported by Anthropic and Elon Musk’s xAI.
Sutskever, 37, is one of the most influential technologists in AI. He cofounded SSI in June with Gross, who previously led AI initiatives at Apple, and Daniel Levy, a former OpenAI researcher.
Sutskever is chief scientist and Levy is principal scientist, while Gross is responsible for computing power and fundraising.
Sutskever said his new venture made sense because he “identified a mountain that’s a bit different from what I was working on”.
In 2023, he was a part of the board of OpenAI’s nonprofit parent, which voted to oust OpenAI CEO Sam Altman over a “breakdown of communications”.
Within days, he reversed his decision and joined nearly all of OpenAI’s employees in signing a letter demanding Altman’s return and the board’s resignation. But the turn of events diminished his role at OpenAI. He was removed from the board and left the company in May.
After Sutskever’s departure, the company dismantled his “Superalignment” team, which worked to ensure AI stays aligned with human values to prepare for a day when AI exceeds human intelligence.
Unlike OpenAI’s unorthodox corporate structure, implemented for AI safety reasons but which made Altman’s removal possible, SSI has a regular for-profit structure.
SSI is focused on hiring people who will fit in with its culture.
Gross said they spend hours vetting if candidates have “good character”, and are looking for people with extraordinary capabilities rather than overemphasising credentials and experience in the field.
“One thing that excites us is when you find people that are interested in the work, that are not interested in the scene, in the hype,” he added.
SSI says it plans to partner with cloud providers and chip companies to fund its computing power needs but hasn’t yet decided which firms it will work with. AI start-ups often work with companies such as Microsoft and Nvidia to address their infrastructure needs.
Sutskever was an early advocate of scaling, a hypothesis that AI models would improve in performance given vast amounts of computing power. The idea and its execution kicked off a wave of AI investment in chips, data centres and energy, laying the groundwork for generative AI advances such as ChatGPT.
Sutskever said he would approach scaling differently than his former employer, without sharing details.
“Everyone just says, scaling hypothesis. Everyone neglects to ask, what are we scaling?” he said.
“Some people can work really long hours and they’ll just go down the same path faster. It’s not so much our style. But if you do something different, then it becomes possible for you to do something special.”
