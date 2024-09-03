Competition Tribunal greenlights Lesaka’s R1.6bn Adumo takeover
03 September 2024 - 20:39
The Competition Tribunal has approved Lesaka’s deal to buy local fintech operator Adumo for R1.6bn through a combination of stock and cash.
On Tuesday, the tribunal, which has the final say on competition matters in the country, said it had “unconditionally approved the merger”. This means the JSE-listed fintech group will not have to make any concessions to make the acquisition final...
