Prosus’ iFood hits 100-million monthly orders
The Latin American food delivery business reached a milestone in August
02 September 2024 - 15:25
Prosus’ Latin American food delivery business, iFood, reached a new milestone in August, delivering more than 100-million orders per month for the first time.
The group, which has been under pressure to show the value of its non-Tencent investments, demonstrated profitability for the full-year ending in March, surpassing its initial goal of achieving consolidated e-commerce profitability by the first half of the 2025 financial year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.