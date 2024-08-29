Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: Turkcell-MTN dispute back in court

Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail contributor Renée Bonorchis

29 August 2024 - 15:09
by Business Day TV
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Turkcell’s lawsuit against MTN over a 2004 Iranian mobile operator licence is back in court. The Turkish telecom giant has argued that MTN hatched a plot to overturn the results of a public tender for Iran’s first private mobile licence. Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail contributor Renée Bonorchis for more detail on the story.

