HEPS to fall up to 50% but recovery expected in 2025, Metrofile says
Cost-reduction programmes are already showing results and further debt reduction is expected
29 August 2024 - 10:25
Metrofile’s annual headline earnings are expected to slump as much as 52%, but the document and storage management specialist says prospects for a recovery in earnings in the 2025 financial year are good.
The group expects to report headline earnings per share for the year ended June of 15.5c-19c, 41%-52% lower than a year ago...
