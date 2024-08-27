MTN’s head office in Johannesburg. Picture: EPA/KIM LUDBROOK
MTN has reached 125,000km of fibre on the continent, putting the mobile provider closer to achieving its goal of 135,000km by next year. Business Day TV discussed the progress with Business Day technology correspondent Mudiwa Gavaza.
WATCH: MTN closes in on goal of 135,000km fibre in Africa
Business Day TV speaks to technology correspondent at Business Day, Mudiwa Gavaza
MTN closes in on goal of 135,000km fibre in Africa
