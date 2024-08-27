The digital platform economy could inject R91.4bn into SA’s economy by 2035, according to a new report by Naspers and Mistra. Business Day TV spoke to Naspers SA CEO Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa about that outlook, as well as how the country can tap into its potential to achieve the goal.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Digital platform economy could inject R91bn into SA by 2035
Business Day TV speaks to Naspers SA CEO Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa
