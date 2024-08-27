Companies / Telecoms & Technology

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Digital platform economy could inject R91bn into SA by 2035

Business Day TV speaks to Naspers SA CEO Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa

27 August 2024 - 21:03
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

The digital platform economy could inject R91.4bn into SA’s economy by 2035, according to a new report by Naspers and Mistra. Business Day TV spoke to Naspers SA CEO Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa about that outlook, as well as how the country can tap into its potential to achieve the goal.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
High court blasts FNB after it tries to sue dead ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Steinhoff 2.0 takes Reserve Bank to court
Companies
3.
Capitec flags surge in sports betting
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Gold Fields appoints Phillip Murnane as new CFO
Companies / Mining
5.
Golden year for Harmony as CEO basks in profit ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.