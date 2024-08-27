Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Top court agrees to hear Vodacom’s appeal in Please Call Me case

It is the latest in the 16-year legal dispute with former employee Nkosana Makate

27 August 2024 - 18:56
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: BLOOMBERG
The Constitutional Court would hear Vodacom SA’s application for leave to appeal in the long-running Please Call Me matter, the company said on Tuesday.

This is the latest in the 16-year-long legal dispute with erstwhile employee Nkosana Makate, who is demanding a multibillion-rand payout. 

According to the group, the court “issued a directive that it will hear Vodacom SA’s application for leave to appeal in the Please Call Me matter, in tandem with its appeal against the [Supreme Court of Appeal] judgment”.

In February, the mobile operator filed an application for leave to appeal against the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judgment that it must make a new offer to Makate.

Vodacom argued in its application for leave to appeal to the Constitutional Court that the SCA judgment and order were “fundamentally flawed”. The judgment sees two possible increases to Makate’s potential payout. The minority judgment of the SCA would raise Makate’s compensation to about R186m, while the majority judgment would entitle the inventor to a minimum amount of R29bn.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

