The Constitutional Court would hear Vodacom SA’s application for leave to appeal in the long-running Please Call Me matter, the company said on Tuesday.
This is the latest in the 16-year-long legal dispute with erstwhile employee Nkosana Makate, who is demanding a multibillion-rand payout.
According to the group, the court “issued a directive that it will hear Vodacom SA’s application for leave to appeal in the Please Call Me matter, in tandem with its appeal against the [Supreme Court of Appeal] judgment”.
In February, the mobile operator filed an application for leave to appeal against the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judgment that it must make a new offer to Makate.
Vodacom argued in its application for leave to appeal to the Constitutional Court that the SCA judgment and order were “fundamentally flawed”. The judgment sees two possible increases to Makate’s potential payout. The minority judgment of the SCA would raise Makate’s compensation to about R186m, while the majority judgment would entitle the inventor to a minimum amount of R29bn.
Top court agrees to hear Vodacom’s appeal in Please Call Me case
It is the latest in the 16-year legal dispute with former employee Nkosana Makate
The Constitutional Court would hear Vodacom SA’s application for leave to appeal in the long-running Please Call Me matter, the company said on Tuesday.
This is the latest in the 16-year-long legal dispute with erstwhile employee Nkosana Makate, who is demanding a multibillion-rand payout.
According to the group, the court “issued a directive that it will hear Vodacom SA’s application for leave to appeal in the Please Call Me matter, in tandem with its appeal against the [Supreme Court of Appeal] judgment”.
In February, the mobile operator filed an application for leave to appeal against the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judgment that it must make a new offer to Makate.
Vodacom argued in its application for leave to appeal to the Constitutional Court that the SCA judgment and order were “fundamentally flawed”. The judgment sees two possible increases to Makate’s potential payout. The minority judgment of the SCA would raise Makate’s compensation to about R186m, while the majority judgment would entitle the inventor to a minimum amount of R29bn.
gavazam@businesslive.co.za
Vodacom signals confidence in ‘Please Call Me’ appeal
GUGU LOURIE: Top court must assert authority with final judgment in Makate vs Vodacom case
GUGU LOURIE: Vodacom should dial 083 for tips on how to settle with Makate
Vodacom files appeal against SCA ruling on Please Call Me payout
Last call for Vodacom in Nkosana Makate case
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.