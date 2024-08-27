MTN closes in on goal of 135,000km fibre in Africa
27 August 2024 - 05:00
MTN has reached 125,000km of fibre on the continent, putting Africa’s largest mobile provider closer to achieving its goal of 135,000km by next year.
In an interview, CEO Ralph Mupita told Business Day he was happy with the progress made under the group’s strategy, dubbed “Ambition 2025”, premised on reducing debt, exiting operations in the Middle East and growing new business areas. ..
