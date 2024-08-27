John James Volkwyn to step down from MultiChoice board
The move adds to the list of directors holding consulting deals with MultiChoice who have made an exit in recent months
27 August 2024 - 12:47
John James Volkwyn will step down from MultiChoice’s board of directors with effect from Wednesday, adding to the list of directors holding consulting deals with the group that have made an exit in recent months.
Africa's largest pay TV provider has been under fire from investors with governance concerns raised around the consulting relationships held by a number of its current and former directors. ..
