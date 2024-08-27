Digital platform economy could be game-changer for SA, report shows
Between 2010 and 2022, the world’s top 20 firms shifted from being resource-driven (36% to 7%) to being dominated by digital platforms (16% to 56%)
27 August 2024 - 11:17
The digital platform economy could inject more than R90bn into SA’s economy by 2035, according to a new report by Naspers, the JSE’s largest group.
On Tuesday, Naspers and the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (Mistra) launched a research report that explores “the untapped potential of SA’s digital platform economy — a sector that includes online platforms that facilitate economic transactions”...
