WATCH: New policy AI framework seeks industry input

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day contributor Johan Steyn

26 August 2024 - 16:44
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The National AI Policy Framework emphasises ethical development by prioritising the responsible deployment of AI. This, in a way that aligns with SA’s values and priorities while propelling the country’s economic growth. Business Day TV spoke to AI and automation thought leader and Business Day contributor Johan Steyn for more insight.

