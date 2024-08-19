The EU’s Artificial Intelligence Act took effect on August 1. It’s a crucial piece of law that ensures the deployment of artificial intelligence in a manner that is both safe and ethical. As such, SA businesses active in the EU market are required to examine and modify their AI systems to comply with the new requirements. AI and automation thought leader and Business Day contributor, Johan Steyn gave his thoughts on the matter in an interview with Business Day TV.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: How will the EU’s AI act affect SA companies?
Business Day TV spoke to AI and automation thought leader Johan Steyn
The EU’s Artificial Intelligence Act took effect on August 1. It’s a crucial piece of law that ensures the deployment of artificial intelligence in a manner that is both safe and ethical. As such, SA businesses active in the EU market are required to examine and modify their AI systems to comply with the new requirements. AI and automation thought leader and Business Day contributor, Johan Steyn gave his thoughts on the matter in an interview with Business Day TV.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.