Companies / Telecoms & Technology

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: How will the EU’s AI act affect SA companies?

Business Day TV spoke to AI and automation thought leader Johan Steyn

19 August 2024 - 14:39
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC.
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC.

The EU’s Artificial Intelligence Act took effect on August 1. It’s a crucial piece of law that ensures the deployment of artificial intelligence in a manner that is both safe and ethical. As such, SA businesses active in the EU market are required to examine and modify their AI systems to comply with the new requirements. AI and automation thought leader and Business Day contributor, Johan Steyn gave his thoughts on the matter in an interview with Business Day TV.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Absa in search of seventh CEO in less than seven ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Tiger Brands’ fixer: genius or ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Icasa topples Mozambican ISP in name dispute
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Cell C boss confident about network quality
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
West Pack narrowly avoids asset seizure
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.