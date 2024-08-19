Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: Dialling into MTN's first-half performance

Business Day TV spoke to Africa Analysis ICT analyst Dobek Pater

19 August 2024
by Business Day TV
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
MTN has had a tough first half as it felt the pinch of a weaker Naira and its Sudanese operations faced issues. This led the mobile phone operator to report its first loss in eight years.

Business Day TV caught up with Africa Analysis ICT analyst Dobek Pater to discuss the results in more detail.

