NEWS ANALYSIS: Blockchain becoming mainstream in SA finance
Adoption is driven in part by big fund managers
19 August 2024 - 05:00
Blockchain-based technologies and applications are gaining traction in SA’s finance ecosystem, with authorities granting more licences for its use and growing adoption from mainstream finance institutions.
This technology, powering cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, had previously been seen as fringe and associated with finance scams. But in recent years, the market has seen more mainstream adoption, driven in part by large fund managers such as BlackRock. ..
