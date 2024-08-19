MTN reports loss as naira and Sudan woes weigh on earnings
The group reported a headline loss per share of 256c for the six months ended June
19 August 2024 - 08:31
MTN Group dipped into the red at the halfway stage of the financial year, as the further devaluation of the naira and the conflict in Sudan weighed on results.
The group reported a headline loss per share of 256c for the six months ended June from headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 260c a year ago. No interim dividend was declared...
