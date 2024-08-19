MTN plans to extend BEE scheme by three years
The proposed extension increases the overall term of the scheme to 11 years
19 August 2024 - 10:52
UPDATED 19 August 2024 - 15:57
MTN Group has proposed extending the 2016 MTN broad-based BEE scheme operated through MTNZF by three years.
The proposed extension of the scheduled maturity date of the scheme by three years — to November 23 2027 — would increase the overall term of the scheme to 11 years from its inception in 2016, the group said in a statement on Monday...
