Icasa topples Mozambican ISP in name dispute
19 August 2024 - 05:00
The Companies Tribunal has ruled in favour of the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) ordering the cancellation of the name reservation of “ICASA se Push”, a Mozambique-based internet service provider (ISP).
Icasa, the official regulator of SA’s communication, broadcasting and postal sectors, filed the application against ICASA se Push, citing concerns that the company’s name could falsely imply an association with the regulatory body...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.