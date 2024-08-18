Companies / Telecoms & Technology

X closes operations in Brazil ‘effective immediately’

Billionaire CEO Elon Musk blasts Brazilian judge's ‘censorship orders’

18 August 2024 - 13:37
by Luana Maria Benedito
Elon Musk. Picture: GONZALO FUENTES/REUTERS
San Paulo — Media platform X said on Saturday it would close its operations in Brazil “effective immediately” due to what it called "censorship orders" by Brazilian judge Alexandre de Moraes.

X, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, claims Moraes secretly threatened one of the company’s legal representatives in the South American country with arrest if it did not comply with legal orders to take down some content from its platform.

The social media giant published pictures of a document allegedly signed by Moraes which says a daily fine of 20,000 reais ($3,653) and an arrest decree would be imposed against X representative Rachel Nova Conceicao if the platform did not fully comply to Moraes’ orders.

“To protect the safety of our staff, we have made the decision to close our operation in Brazil, effective immediately,” X said.

Brazil’s Supreme Court, where Moraes has a seat, told Reuters it would not speak on the matter and would not confirm nor deny the authenticity of the document shared by X.

The X service remains available to the people of Brazil, the platform said on Saturday.

Earlier this year, Moraes ordered X to block certain accounts, as he investigates “digital militias” that have been accused of spreading fake news and hate messages during the government of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro.

Moraes opened an inquiry earlier this year into the billionaire after Musk said he would reactivate accounts on X that the judge had ordered blocked. Musk has called the Moraes’ decisions regarding X “unconstitutional”.

After Musk’s challenges, X representatives reversed course and told Brazil’s Supreme Court that the social media giant would comply with the legal rulings.

Lawyers representing X in Brazil in April told the Supreme Court that “operational faults” have allowed users who were ordered blocked to stay active on the social media platform, after Moraes had asked X to explain why it allegedly had not fully complied with his decisions.

Musk, in posts on X on Saturday, called Moraes an “utter disgrace to justice” and said the company could not have agreed to the judge’s “secret censorship and private information handover demands”.

Reuters

Tesla stops taking orders for cheapest Cybertruck

The company is reportedly sitting on a lot of inventory for $100,000 version of the truck
Companies
1 week ago

Elon Musk revives lawsuit against OpenAI and Sam Altman

Co-founder says the firm abandoned nonprofit mission by keeping advanced AI for private customers
Companies
1 week ago

Tesla slides after dismal profit margin shows it needs cheaper models

The carmaker’s EV deliveries have fallen for two consecutive quarters as the lack of affordable new models turns buyers to rivals
Companies
3 weeks ago

Tesla profit margins drop to worst in five years

The electric vehicle maker cut prices to revive demand while it increased spending on AI projects
Companies
3 weeks ago

Tesla backtracks on prediction for humanoid robots

CEO Elon Musk said in April that the Optimus would be able to perform tasks in the factory by the end of this year
Companies
3 weeks ago

Neuralink employees want to cash out as share value soars

Buyers on private exchanges pay a premium of between 84% and 137% in recent weeks
Companies
3 weeks ago
