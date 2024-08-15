MTN’s Bayobab signs up for low-altitude satellite service
Eutelsat’s constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites will connect people in far-flung parts of Africa
15 August 2024 - 20:09
MTN’s infrastructure unit has signed a deal to offer a low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite service, the likes of which Elon Musk’s Starlink has popularised in recent years.
On Wednesday, the group’s recently rebranded infrastructure business, Bayobab (formerly MTN Global Connect), announced a multiyear agreement for LEO capacity on Eutelsat’s OneWeb satellite constellation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.