Vodacom commits about R800m to KZN network expansion
That includes new network sites, modernising its mobile networks and a full fibre broadband rollout
14 August 2024 - 10:21
Vodacom has committed to spending more than R800m in the year ending March 2025 in KwaZulu-Natal building new network sites, modernising its mobile networks, a full fibre broadband rollout and energy projects to push up broadband connectivity and service in the region.
As with the mobile provider’s plans in areas such as Limpopo and the Eastern Cape, part of the mission is for this capital expenditure to expand connectivity in deep rural areas that have never had connectivity...
