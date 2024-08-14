Showmax and Capitec deal aims to disrupt SA video streaming with 50% price cuts
Capitec customers will be able to access and pay for Showmax at cheaper rates using the banking platform
14 August 2024 - 11:04
MultiChoice is looking to draw more customers to its video streaming platform, Showmax, through a partnership with SA's largest retail bank, Capitec.
The companies are touting their new deal as a disruptive union that will shift how online video entertainment is consumed in the country, cutting prices by half. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.