Fabricio Bloisi, the recently appointed CEO of Naspers and Prosus, has spent R83m buying up shares in the JSE’s largest group. Business Day TV spoke to Mudiwa Gavaza, Business Day’s business writer, about the move and whether it indicates a vote of confidence in the firm’s prospects.
WATCH: Fabricio Bloisi and those Naspers shares
Business Day TV spoke to business writer Mudiwa Gavaza
