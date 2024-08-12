Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a cornerstone of innovation but navigating AI within the complexities of a culturally diverse world can be challenging. Business Day TV spoke to AI and automation thought leader Johan Steyn about how to effectively manage the complexities of cultural diversity in AI applications.
WATCH: Navigating AI in a culturally diverse world
Business Day TV spoke to AI and automation thought leader Johan Steyn
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.