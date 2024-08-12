Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: Navigating AI in a culturally diverse world

Business Day TV spoke to AI and automation thought leader Johan Steyn

12 August 2024 - 15:30
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/imaginariumphoto
Picture: 123RF/imaginariumphoto

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a cornerstone of innovation but navigating AI within the complexities of a culturally diverse world can be challenging. Business Day TV spoke to AI and automation thought leader Johan Steyn about how to effectively manage the complexities of cultural diversity in AI applications.

