Naira devaluation weighs on MTN’s interim financial numbers
MTN expects to report a headline loss per share of between 217c and 271c compared with HEPS of 542c a year ago for the halfway stage
08 August 2024 - 09:37
The continued devaluation of Nigeria’s currency continues to weigh heavily on MTN and the group expects to report a headline loss per share at the halfway stage of the financial year, the group said.
The group said in a trading statement that it expected headline earnings per share (HEPS) — which strip out the effects of one-off financial movements — for the six months ended June to be as much as 150% lower and it would report a headline loss per share of between 217c and 271c compared with HEPS of 542c a year ago. ..
