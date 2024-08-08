Basil Sgourdos to retire as CFO of Naspers and Prosus

Basil Sgourdos, CFO of Prosus and Naspers. Picture: SUPPLIED
Basil Sgourdos will retire from his position as group CFO and financial director of both Naspers and Prosus at the end of November.
Sgourdos had had a broad and varied career at Naspers and Prosus, after joining the company in 1994, initially as the finance manager of the SA operations division in MultiChoice and later taking on other global leadership positions within the group, Prosus said in a statement on Thursday.
He was appointed group chief financial director of Naspers in July 2014 and of Prosus since its listing in 2019.
“While Basil will remain active in his role for another few months, I would like to take this opportunity to recognise and thank Basil for his dedicated service to the company over the last 29 years,” said Naspers and Prosus chair Koos Bekker.
“During this time, Basil has contributed to the establishment of the group as a leading global e-commerce company, creating significant value for shareholders. The boards sincerely thank Basil for his committed leadership and superb contribution”.
The human resources and remuneration committees and nomination committees would begin the process to secure a suitably qualified successor to assume the role of group CFO, they said.
