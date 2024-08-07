Founders Factory Africa rebrands to 54 Collective, puts R3bn war chest to work
CEO Bongani Sithole says the rebrand reflects a ‘pan-African vision and goal to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses’
07 August 2024 - 13:21
Early-stage venture capital firm Founders Factory Africa has rebranded itself to 54 Collective, with the aim of backing African start-ups with a war chest of R3bn.
CEO Bongani Sithole told Business Day the rebrand reflected its “pan-African vision and goal to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses to serve all 54 African countries”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.