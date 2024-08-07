The late Robbie Venter, former CEO of Altron. File photo: MARTIN RHODES
Altron has announced that its former CEO and non-executive director Robbie Venter has died.
“Robbie was truly a remarkable individual, steadfast in his commitment, generously sharing his wisdom and experience as a valued member of the Altron Board,” the group said in a statement on Wednesday.
“His contributions to Altron, since 1997, were invaluable, and his presence will be greatly missed. His outstanding contributions and leadership have made a lasting impact on the technology industry and business at large,” the group said.
Venter, who was the son of Altron founder Bill Venter, died on August 6. He was CEO of the Altron Group from 2001 to 2017.
Former Altron boss Robbie Venter has died
Board describes former CEO and non-executive director as ‘truly a remarkable individual, steadfast in his commitment’
Altron has announced that its former CEO and non-executive director Robbie Venter has died.
“Robbie was truly a remarkable individual, steadfast in his commitment, generously sharing his wisdom and experience as a valued member of the Altron Board,” the group said in a statement on Wednesday.
“His contributions to Altron, since 1997, were invaluable, and his presence will be greatly missed. His outstanding contributions and leadership have made a lasting impact on the technology industry and business at large,” the group said.
Venter, who was the son of Altron founder Bill Venter, died on August 6. He was CEO of the Altron Group from 2001 to 2017.
mackenziej@arena.africa
Altron notes higher first-half earnings on healthy momentum
Karooooo positive about SA’s economic prospects
Altron forms BEE trust with ICT education focus
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.