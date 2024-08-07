Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Former Altron boss Robbie Venter has died

Board describes former CEO and non-executive director as ‘truly a remarkable individual, steadfast in his commitment’

07 August 2024 - 10:18
by Jacqueline Mackenzie
The late Robbie Venter, former CEO of Altron. File photo: MARTIN RHODES
Altron has announced that its former CEO and non-executive director Robbie Venter has died.

“Robbie was truly a remarkable individual, steadfast in his commitment, generously sharing his wisdom and experience as a valued member of the Altron Board,” the group said in a statement on Wednesday.

“His contributions to Altron, since 1997, were invaluable, and his presence will be greatly missed. His outstanding contributions and leadership have made a lasting impact on the technology industry and business at large,” the group said.

Venter, who was the son of Altron founder Bill Venter, died on August 6. He was CEO of the Altron Group from 2001 to 2017. 

mackenziej@arena.africa

