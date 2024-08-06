Companies / Telecoms & Technology

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: Telkom earnings lifted by next-generation revenue

Business Day TV spoke to business writer for Business Day, Mudiwa Gavaza

06 August 2024 - 14:44
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Telkom says it will be in a position to pay dividends in the near term, with its financial year 2025 targeted as the first year-end to consider paying a dividend. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Telkom says it will be in a position to pay dividends in the near term, with its financial year 2025 targeted as the first year-end to consider paying a dividend. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Telkom had a good start to its financial year. SA’s third-biggest mobile operator’s group core profit climbed almost a quarter in the three months to end-June, with margins picking up amid revenue growth and stringent cost management. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with Mudiwa Gavaza, business writer for Business Day.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Government’s U-turns caused TotalEnergies’ SA ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Botswana fuels trade war with SA
Companies / Land & Agriculture
3.
Reserve Bank slaps Sasfin with a R200m fine
Companies / Financial Services
4.
TotalEnergies’ gas projects exit a ‘disaster’, ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Santam procurement consultant resigns amid ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.