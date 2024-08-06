WATCH: Telkom earnings lifted by next-generation revenue

Telkom says it will be in a position to pay dividends in the near term, with its financial year 2025 targeted as the first year-end to consider paying a dividend. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Telkom had a good start to its financial year. SA’s third-biggest mobile operator’s group core profit climbed almost a quarter in the three months to end-June, with margins picking up amid revenue growth and stringent cost management. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with Mudiwa Gavaza, business writer for Business Day.
