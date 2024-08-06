Naspers and Prosus unscathed in global tech sell-off
06 August 2024 - 05:00
A big sell-off of tech stocks on Monday as fears about an artificial intelligence (AI) bubble continue to swirl took down major technology players in public markets, while local giant Naspers and its stable were largely insulated.
AI investment grew exponentially in 2023, driven by the rapid adoption and popularity of OpenAI’s ChatGPT since it was launched in November 2022. Technology companies have since sought to capitalise on the trend through AI-backed services or software platforms, with others benefiting from growing hardware demand to power these systems...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.