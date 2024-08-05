Telkom earnings lifted by next-generation revenue

Telkom has had a strong first quarter as its earnings were boosted by its next-generation revenue streams.
Group earnings before interest, tax, deprecition and amortisation for the quarter ended June was up 24.1% to R2.778bn, with next generation (NGN) revenue up 7%, the company said in a statement on Monday.
Group revenue grew within guidance and advanced by 3.9% to R10.91bn year on year driven by growth in demand for its NGN offerings.
Key contributors to strong NGN growth include mobile service revenue growth of 9.5%, fixed data NGN revenue growth of 7.1% and information technology revenue growth of 10.3%.
“We saw continued momentum in demand for data traffic and mobile with fixed traffic growing 25.8% and 33%, respectively year on year. Our mobile subscribers advanced by 14.6% and surpassed the 21-million mark with a stable prepaid ARPU and postpaid base, while homes connected with fibre grew by strong double digits, at 19.5% year on year.”
These key performance drivers propelled NGN revenue growth, supported by reduced direct costs resulting from ongoing cost optimisation projects.
Mobile revenue was up 5.3% to R5.74bn, with mobile service revenue 9.5% higher and mobile data revenue up 12.9%. Mobile ebitda was up 35.7% to R1.54bn.
Openserve fixed data NGN revenue grew 7.1%, with ebitda up 16.8% to R1.02bn.
BCX revenue was up 2.4% to R3.175bn and Swiftnet’s revenue increased 5.2%.
During the period, Telkom made R161m in proceeds from noncore property disposals.
“Telkom had a good start to the financial year with pleasing performance on the top line benefiting from our data-led strategy and compelling value propositions. Our next generation revenue streams continued their positive momentum and grew by R576m, an increase of 7%. NGN revenues now comprise 80.7% of group revenue,” CEO Serame Taukobong said.
“We continue to focus on cost containment while simultaneously monetising our networks by adding to our mobile sites and expanding fibre footprint where these investments contribute to top line growth and overall profitability.”
Ebitda growth is expected to moderate for the full-year driven by a higher base from the second quarter to the end of the 2024 financial year, it said.
Telkom earnings lifted by next-generation revenue
Group ebitda for the quarter was up 24.1% to R2.778bn, with next generation (NGN) revenue up 7%
Telkom has had a strong first quarter as its earnings were boosted by its next-generation revenue streams.
Group earnings before interest, tax, deprecition and amortisation for the quarter ended June was up 24.1% to R2.778bn, with next generation (NGN) revenue up 7%, the company said in a statement on Monday.
Group revenue grew within guidance and advanced by 3.9% to R10.91bn year on year driven by growth in demand for its NGN offerings.
Key contributors to strong NGN growth include mobile service revenue growth of 9.5%, fixed data NGN revenue growth of 7.1% and information technology revenue growth of 10.3%.
“We saw continued momentum in demand for data traffic and mobile with fixed traffic growing 25.8% and 33%, respectively year on year. Our mobile subscribers advanced by 14.6% and surpassed the 21-million mark with a stable prepaid ARPU and postpaid base, while homes connected with fibre grew by strong double digits, at 19.5% year on year.”
These key performance drivers propelled NGN revenue growth, supported by reduced direct costs resulting from ongoing cost optimisation projects.
Mobile revenue was up 5.3% to R5.74bn, with mobile service revenue 9.5% higher and mobile data revenue up 12.9%. Mobile ebitda was up 35.7% to R1.54bn.
Openserve fixed data NGN revenue grew 7.1%, with ebitda up 16.8% to R1.02bn.
BCX revenue was up 2.4% to R3.175bn and Swiftnet’s revenue increased 5.2%.
During the period, Telkom made R161m in proceeds from noncore property disposals.
“Telkom had a good start to the financial year with pleasing performance on the top line benefiting from our data-led strategy and compelling value propositions. Our next generation revenue streams continued their positive momentum and grew by R576m, an increase of 7%. NGN revenues now comprise 80.7% of group revenue,” CEO Serame Taukobong said.
“We continue to focus on cost containment while simultaneously monetising our networks by adding to our mobile sites and expanding fibre footprint where these investments contribute to top line growth and overall profitability.”
Ebitda growth is expected to moderate for the full-year driven by a higher base from the second quarter to the end of the 2024 financial year, it said.
MackenzieJ@arena.africa
GUGU LOURIE: Hidden value in Telkom attracts institutional investors
Inside Telkom’s efforts to retain skilled staff
Telkom puts BCX suitors on hold
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.