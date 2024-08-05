MTN Uganda posts strong interim results as economy grows

MTN Uganda has reported a strong first half, helped by growth in the country’s economy and an appreciation in the currency against the dollar.
Profit after tax for the six months to end-June rose 29.7% to 295.7-billion Ugandan shillings, while revenue was up 20.2% to 1.52-trillion Ugandan shillings.
A dividend on 6.6 Ugandan shillings per share was proposed.
Service revenue grew 20.4%, driven by resilience in both the connectivity and fintech businesses and underpinned by a growing base of 20.7-million customers, up 14.6% year-on-year.
Voice revenue was 15.1% higher, driven by a sustained aggressive customer acquisition strategy coupled with a refreshed countrywide voice campaign in the period.
Data revenue accelerated by 28.6%, boosted by a 26.8% growth in active data users to 8.8-million. Digital revenue grew by 26%.
The group’s home broadband strategy registered a 130% growth in active subscribers amid a highly competitive market.
Fintech revenue registered 23.5% growth year on year with a strong performance in its mobile money business, which grew by 25.7%. The solid revenue performance was driven by increased activity, with transaction volume up by 25.2% to 2-billion and transaction value up by 12.6% to 69.4 trillion Ugandan shillings.
To enhance the quality, capacity and resilience of its network, MTN Uganda invested 219.1-billion Ugandan shillings focused on 4G and 5G. Its 4G LTE population coverage increased to 87.8%, up 4.4 percentage points, while 5G rollout extended to 538 strategic sites with full coverage of the capital, Kampala. Its 2G and 3G population coverage also rose to 98.9% (+0.5pp) and 93.2% (+0.8pp) respectively as the company extended connectivity across the country.
CEO Sylvia Mulinge said to sustain its commercial momentum in the second half, the group will “continue to partner, innovate and [create] solutions” to meet an ever-evolving market as technology advances.
“Our investments, particularly in 5G and 4G LTE, should augment our customers’ user experience and reinforce the momentum we have achieved,” she said.
“With this, we maintain our medium-term guidance framework of delivering mid-teen service revenue growth, stable ebitda [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation] margins above 50% and maintaining capex (excluding leases) intensity at mid-teen levels as we support our growth prospects,” she said.
MTN Uganda posts strong interim results as economy grows
CEO Sylvia Mulinge says company partner, innovate and create solutions as technology advances
MTN Uganda has reported a strong first half, helped by growth in the country’s economy and an appreciation in the currency against the dollar.
Profit after tax for the six months to end-June rose 29.7% to 295.7-billion Ugandan shillings, while revenue was up 20.2% to 1.52-trillion Ugandan shillings.
A dividend on 6.6 Ugandan shillings per share was proposed.
Service revenue grew 20.4%, driven by resilience in both the connectivity and fintech businesses and underpinned by a growing base of 20.7-million customers, up 14.6% year-on-year.
Voice revenue was 15.1% higher, driven by a sustained aggressive customer acquisition strategy coupled with a refreshed countrywide voice campaign in the period.
Data revenue accelerated by 28.6%, boosted by a 26.8% growth in active data users to 8.8-million. Digital revenue grew by 26%.
The group’s home broadband strategy registered a 130% growth in active subscribers amid a highly competitive market.
Fintech revenue registered 23.5% growth year on year with a strong performance in its mobile money business, which grew by 25.7%. The solid revenue performance was driven by increased activity, with transaction volume up by 25.2% to 2-billion and transaction value up by 12.6% to 69.4 trillion Ugandan shillings.
To enhance the quality, capacity and resilience of its network, MTN Uganda invested 219.1-billion Ugandan shillings focused on 4G and 5G. Its 4G LTE population coverage increased to 87.8%, up 4.4 percentage points, while 5G rollout extended to 538 strategic sites with full coverage of the capital, Kampala. Its 2G and 3G population coverage also rose to 98.9% (+0.5pp) and 93.2% (+0.8pp) respectively as the company extended connectivity across the country.
CEO Sylvia Mulinge said to sustain its commercial momentum in the second half, the group will “continue to partner, innovate and [create] solutions” to meet an ever-evolving market as technology advances.
“Our investments, particularly in 5G and 4G LTE, should augment our customers’ user experience and reinforce the momentum we have achieved,” she said.
“With this, we maintain our medium-term guidance framework of delivering mid-teen service revenue growth, stable ebitda [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation] margins above 50% and maintaining capex (excluding leases) intensity at mid-teen levels as we support our growth prospects,” she said.
mackenziej@arena.africa
MTN to offer another 7% to Ugandan investors
MTN Uganda reports strong first-quarter performance
MTN Uganda mulls further sale of shares
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.