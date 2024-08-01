MTN Ghana’s profit surges as subscribers and service revenue grow
MTN reported strong first-half results despite the cedi continuing to worsen, with a year-to-date fall of 22.8% against the dollar
01 August 2024 - 11:07
MTN Ghana has reported a strong set of first-half earnings, with profit rising 36% as subscribers and service revenue grew despite a weaker cedi.
The group reported revenue of 8.1-billion cedi, up 31.3%, while profit after tax was 36.3% higher at 2.33-billion cedi...
