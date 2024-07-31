Weak naira weighs on MTN Nigeria’s earnings
Total subscribers increased by 2.9% to 79.4-million, while active data users rose 11.1% to 45.6-million
31 July 2024 - 09:29
MTN Nigeria has reported a solid operational performance at the halfway stage of the year; however, continued weakening of the naira continued to weigh on the group’s financial performance.
The group reported a loss after tax of 519.1-billion naira for the six months ended June compared with a restated loss 85.6-billion naira a year ago. Ebitda was down 11% at 547.7-billion naira...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.