US bar on foreign chip exports to China to exempt some allies

New York — The Biden administration plans to unveil a new rule next month that will expand US powers to stop exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment from some foreign countries to Chinese chipmakers, two sources familiar with the rule say.
But shipments from allies that export chip-making equipment — including Japan, the Netherlands and South Korea — will be excluded, limiting the impact of the rule, say the sources who were not authorised to speak to media and declined to be identified.
As such, major chip equipment manufacturers such as ASML and Tokyo Electron will not be affected. Shares in both companies surged after the news.
The rule, an expansion of what is known as the foreign direct product rule, would bar about half a dozen Chinese fabs at the centre of China’s most sophisticated chip-making efforts from receiving exports from many countries, according to one of the sources.
Places whose exports would be affected would include Israel, Taiwan, Singapore and Malaysia. Reuters could not determine which Chinese chip fabs would be affected. A spokesperson for the US commerce department, which oversees export controls, declined to comment.
Asked about the impending export control package, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said efforts by the US to “coerce other countries into suppressing China’s semiconductor industry” undermines global trade and hurts all parties. Lin added that China hoped relevant countries would resist US efforts and safeguard their long-term interests.
“Containment and suppression cannot stop China’s development, but will only enhance China’s determination and ability to develop its scientific and technological self-reliance,” he said.
Aiming to impede supercomputing and AI breakthroughs that could benefit the Chinese military, the US imposed export controls on chips and chipmaking equipment for China in 2022 and 2023.
The new rule, now in draft form, shows how Washington is seeking to keep up the pressure on China’s burgeoning semiconductor industry but without antagonising allies.
The foreign direct product rule stipulates that if a product is made using American technology, the US government has the power to stop it from being sold — including products made in a foreign country.
The rule has been used for several years to keep chips made abroad from Chinese tech giant Huawei, which reinvented itself after it struggled with the US restrictions, and is now at the centre of China’s advanced chip production and development.
Another part of this latest export control package will lower the amount of US content that determines when foreign items are subject to US control, sources said, adding that it closes a loophole in the foreign direct product rule. Equipment, for example, could be designated as falling under export controls simply because a chip containing US technology is incorporated into it, they said.
The US also plans to add about 120 Chinese entities to its restricted trade list which will include a half dozen chip making factories known as fabs, plus toolmakers, providers of electronic design automation software and related companies.
The planned new rule is only in draft form and could change, but the aim was to publish it in some form in August, the sources said. Aside from Japan, the Netherlands and South Korea, the draft rule exempts over 30 other countries which are part of the same A:5 group.
The US commerce department says on its website that it categorises countries “based on factors like diplomatic relationships and security concerns. These classifications help determine licensing requirements and simplify export control regulations, ensuring lawful and secure international trade”.
ASML shares jumped 6.5% in morning Amsterdam trade, while Tokyo Electron shares closed 7.4% higher. Other Japanese makers of chip-related equipment also made strong gains with Screen Holdings climbing 9% and Advantest up 4.5%.
The planned exemptions are a sign the US needs to be diplomatic when implementing restrictions.
“Effective export controls rely on multilateral buy-in,” said a another US official who declined to be identified. “We continually work with like-minded countries to achieve our shared national security objectives.”
