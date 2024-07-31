Altron notes higher first-half earnings on healthy momentum
Altron has decided to retain Altron Document Solutions within the group
31 July 2024 - 08:56
Altron expects to report higher earnings at the halfway stage of the year as the positive momentum it experienced in the second half of the 2024 financial year continued into the current reporting period.
The group said in a statement on Wednesday that headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months ending August 31 would be at least 20% higher than a year ago...
