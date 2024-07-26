Q&A: Peregrine CEO excited about ‘the benefits AI will bring’
Amid volatility, expensive capital and uncertainty, CEO Jacques Conradie is pleased by the investment firm’s performance
26 July 2024 - 05:00
In a market characterised by volatility, expensive capital and uncertainty, Peregrine Capital CEO Jacques Conradie is pleased by the investment firm’s performance.
Peregrine, SA’s first hedge fund manager, has been in business for 26 years...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.